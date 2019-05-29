BGSBU extends last date for admissions

May 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last date of application for admission in all courses.

The last date of submission of forms is June 15, 2019, a Varsity spokesman said.

For online submission of admission application forms students can visit the official website of the University, www.bgsbu.ac.in