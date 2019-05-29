About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

BGSBU extends last date for admissions

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last date of application for admission in all courses.

The last date of submission of forms is June 15, 2019, a Varsity spokesman said. 

For online submission of admission application forms students can visit the official website of the University, www.bgsbu.ac.in

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

BGSBU extends last date for admissions

              

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last date of application for admission in all courses.

The last date of submission of forms is June 15, 2019, a Varsity spokesman said. 

For online submission of admission application forms students can visit the official website of the University, www.bgsbu.ac.in

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;