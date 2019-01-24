BG 4th semester backlog students demand declaration of results

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Students of BG 4th semester with backlog have demanded "justice" as their result is yet to be declared.
The students said that their exams were held in September 2018 but "still their result is pending even after the passing of four months."
They further said that they have "lost number of opportunities" as they have passed all semesters except last one (4th semester).
One of the students told KNS that he had backlog in one subject of 4th semester due to which he “lost opportunity in JK Bank job recruitment and also admission in Kashmir University.”
He said the authorities in Kashmir University assured them that results will be declared in 1st week of January but “till now they failed to declare it”.
"They are playing with our future and we have only one option now that's IGNOU where the last date is also 31 January. They must realise and solve our problems now," he said. The students demanded declaration of said results from KU authorities as soon as possible.