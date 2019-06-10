Beyond sympathies and relief

June 10, 2019 |

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday grieved over the tragic accident in which nine labourers were killed in Lamayuru a day before. The governor while conveying sympathies to the bereaved families also announced extra gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh (each) to the next of the kin of the deceased. As has been repeatedly pointed out in this newspaper, road accidents in the state demand more than sympathies and relief. On an average around 6000 accidents are reported in the state each year with the fatality rate close to 1000. As per one report, 908 people were killed last year in over 5500 accidents. With the accidents and resulting fatalities not showing any decline in the last ten years, the state government in 2018 proposed formation of a State Road Safety Council. According to the bill, the proposed council will be responsible for ensuring road safety across the state and give advice to the state government regarding transport safety measures. However, except the paper work, there has been no serious effort made by the government in this direction. Another report highlighting the frequent occurrence of road mishaps in the state states that one person gets killed every seven hours due to accident in the state. There are at least two fronts that demand attention of the government and the concerned authorities. One is the road safety wherein traffic authorities have a larger role, and the other is the health care facilities in the state to deal with medical emergencies such as the ones caused by road mishaps. The state seems to be losing on both fronts, as neither road safety measures have bore any fruit nor the health facilities like trauma centers that are missing across the state. The strength of the traffic police officers is also an issue that has been flagged in the case of frequent road accidents here. According to traffic official, in J&K there are around 1150 traffic officers, a number that is not adequate given the increasing number of road accidents in the state. It is also exacerbated by increasing number of vehicles on roads that are added each year in the state. Overall the state is suffering from multiple inflictions, including financially. If lives could be saved, the government will be spared of expressing sympathies and offering relief, and that would be an apt response. Fresh deliberation on Road Safety Council is very much needed. In the meantime, the government must consider establishing trauma centers throughout the length and breadth of the state.