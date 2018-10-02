Beware of fraud websites: CB to public

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Crime Branch Kashmir Srinagar today advised the general public to beware of fraudsters who under the pretext of providing jobs are cheating people by using fake websites.
In a press release issued here, the Crime Branch spokesperson said it has come to their notice that some fraudsters in order to dupe the innocent and gullible job seekers on the pretext of providing the jobs in various Govt/Semi Government Departments/public sector units (PSU’s) and other corporations are active through online websites.
The press release further revealed that investigation has proven that infoNoukri747@Gmail.com (cell No’s 8860197290, 7084212817, 9795986075) are fake and are to cheat people.
The spokesperson further said that the agencies have also fraudulently grabbed a huge amount of money from people assuring them of providing jobs.
The general public has been accordingly advised not to fall prey to these cheaters/ fraudsters.