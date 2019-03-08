About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Better sports infrastructure for JK Police soon

SO (Sports) APHQ J&K held Darbar with J&K Police Central Sports Teams

SSP Staff officer (Sports) APHQ J&K Dushyant Sharma Thursday said that J&K Police will get enhanced availability of sports infrastructure, equipments besides outstanding talent will be introduced in all the Sports discipline.
Sharma said availability of Sports Medicine Expert and Physiotherapist will be taken up with the senior police authorities at APHQ and PHQ.
On the directions of DGP J&K Dilbag Singh and ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, SSP Staff officer (Sports) APHQ J&K Dushyant Sharma conducted darbar with J&K Police Central Sports Teams at Police Auditorium Jammu, which was attended by all the teams including coaches and fitness trainers.
During the darbar, all the medal winners including SgCt Roshan Sharma (Wrestling Team), SgCt Anju Bala (Boxing Team) and Const. Aijaz Ahmad (Wushu Team), who have excelled at State / National / International level from time to time were appreciated.
The Staff Officer gave patient hearing to the players of their requirements with regard to the latest equipments and sports infrastructure and later on coaches gave brief details of the achievements of their respective teams and put forth their requirements with regard to their day-to-day practices of their teams.
It was impressed upon all the Coaches that they should come up with latest rules and tactics in their respective games so that players can compete successfully at National / International level. Coaches have been asked to furnish the details of sports activities to be carried out during the current year.
Stress was laid for organizing regular competitions between J&K Police Teams, Para military forces and State level teams in order to improve the performance level of the players, during the dabar.
Sharma assured the participants that their genuine demands with regard to enhanced availability of sports infrastructure, equipments and introduction of outstanding talent in all the Sports, availability of Sports Medicine Expert and Physiotherapist to J&K Police CST will be taken up with the senior police authorities at APHQ and PHQ.
The darbar among others was attended by Inspector Kuldeep Handoo, Chief Coach of India (Wushu), Inspector Sajad Hussain, Volleyball National Coach, SI Nisar Ahmad, NIS Coach, SI Rohit Chibber (Basetball Coach) SI Reyaz Ahmad (Football Coach), SI Amandeep Singh (Handball Coach) and HC Om Prakash (Wrestling Coach).

