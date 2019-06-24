About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 24, 2019 |

Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion by Guv

Asserting that she is relieved that Hurriyat Conference (HC) has finally softened their stand and are ready to talk (with the Centre), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between Government of India (GoI) and all stakeholders.

"Dair aye durust aye.The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand," Mehbooba tweeted Monday.

 

