Better Irrigation facilities for every part of State: Union Sec Water Resources

Reviews progress of State Irrigation projects
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29:
Union Secretary Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, U P Singh, on Monday said that the Union Government is committed for providing better Irrigation facilities in every part of the Jammu and Kashmir and work on various schemes are underway to achieve the goal.
According to an official, the Union Secretary was speaking during a meeting held to review the progress of prioritized Irrigation projects under PMKSY via video conference with Secretary PHE, I&FC Farooq Ahmad Shah, today.
A detailed discussion was held regarding various schemes. The meeting was informed that the approved cost of Tral Irrigation scheme is Rs 156.80 Cr and out of which Rs.123.74 Cr has been spent so far. It was informed that 4440 hectares of land will be benefited upon the completion of the scheme by March 2020, the official said.
The official added that with regards to Rajpora lift irrigation scheme, it was informed that Rs 71.29 Cr have been approved for the scheme out of which Rs 68.66 Cr stands spent so far. The Rajpora lift irrigation scheme is expected to be completed by March 2019 and it will provide irrigation facility to 2429 hectares of land in the area.
A discussion was also held on the Rs 61.11 Cr modernization project of Ravi Canal Jammu. It was informed that Rs 53.00 Cr have been spent so far. The entire scheme is expected to be completed by March 2019 and it will have the potential to irrigate 13740 hectares of land, the meeting was told, the official added.
He said that a detailed discussion was also held on Parkachik Khous Irrigation canal Kargil which has been approved at a cost of Rs 53.33 Cr out of which Rs 43.64 Cr has been spent so far. It was informed that 60 per cent of work has been completed which also includes 200 meters of the tunnel out of total of 900 meters of tunnel work. Once completed by March 2020, the canal will irrigate 1250 hectares of land.
The video conference was attended by Chief Engineer PHE, I&FC Kashmir Abdul Wahid, Chief Engineer PHE Jammu Rajive Gandothra, Director General Planning Agriculture, Director Command Area and other Engineers and Officers were also present, the official said.