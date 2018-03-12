Better infrastructure gateway to development: Zulfkar

Minster reviews status of works taken up under CM’s directions
Minster reviews status of works taken up under CM’s directions
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 11:
Describing road connectivity, Health and Educational infrastructure as a gateway to development, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs & Tribal Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar Ali today said the Government is committed to provide basics facilities at the doorsteps of people.
The Minister was chairing a meeting regarding action taken over decisions taken by Chief Minister of the State in public Durbar at Rajouri.
The Minister revived status of works being executed by various concerned agencies and departments including PHE, RDD, Education, H&ME, Horticulture, Floriculture and PW(R&B).
The Minister sought detailed report regarding the progress as directed by the Chief Minister during recent Public Durbar, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary presents a comprehensive Power Point Presentation in this regard.
The Minister was informed that a feasibility report has been submitted regarding the establishment of Animal Husbandry Centre at Sawari and Veterinary center at Panihad, Darhal.
It was given out that a feasibility report has been submitted to up-graduate of Sub Centre Prori, the Minister directed the H&ME Department officials to examine the demand for upgradation of the Sub Centre to the level of PHC, besides providing the an ambulance services.
The Minister was informed that NTPHC at Dodaj Medical Block Darhal and SC at Dalehri Medical Block Kalakote have been established and made functional within the set deadlines.
The Minister directed the concerned to examine the statues of establishing J&K Bank Branch at Prori, Kot Dhara, Lower Jamola, Dodaj, besides directing DDC Rajouri to take up matter with concerned department to establishment a post office at Sankari.
Zulfkar directed the school education department to examine the statues of educational institutes infrastructure, besides up gradation and renovation of institutes including opening of Higher Secondary School at Prori, construction of building for MS Rajnagar and establishing a separate Education Zone for Jamola.
The Minister also directed the concerned department to examine the demand for establishment of Mother & Child Hospital at Kotranka, PHC at Dalehri, Sub Centre at Dudaj, Building for PHC Panjnara, PHC at Margan, Dispensary for Budhkhanari and Budhkhanari.
Seeking details regarding the establishment of a Degree College at Kotranka, Darhal the Minister was informed that feasibility have been submitted.
The Minister asked the concerned to submit a proposal regarding the establishment of Fire Service Station for Kotranka for tilmly reponce to the disasters and fire incidents.
Zulfkar also directed the concerned of the Police department to take over the Drug De-addition Center Rajouri for its better management.
Besides, establishing of high density nursery at Kotranka, the Minister directed the concerned to examine the demand for establishment of Cutting &Tailoring Centre at Darhal, implementation of SHG guidelines for Engineers and Shifting of Additional Munsif Court Thanamandi to Darhal.
While reviewing the status of various Water Supply Scheme including Barsala, Darhal, Chambitrar, Kurhed, Barmiwali being implemented by PHE Department, the Minister directed for expediting the depending works to provide fresh drinking water to every household.
The Minister directed the PDD to examine the demand for establishment of a Transformer Bank for Kotranka and a receiving Station at Tralla and Chowkian.
He also directed the concerned officials of PW(R&B) Department to examine the demand for construction of Budhal-Shopian road, PalmaSankari-Barsala road, Lower Samote-Galli Draman road, Lower Jamola-Bera Khaiter road and Jamola-Hanjeeli road, Topa-Madhoon road and Gurah Sarkari-Panjnara road.
Seeking details regarding the developments in tourism sector of the district, the Minister directed the Tourism Department officials to examine the demand for development of 7 lakes of Pir Panchal as tourist spots and H&UD Department to examine the demand for establishment of a Municipal Committee at Kotranka.
Zukfkar directed the officers to synergize their efforts asked them to hold regular meetings so that the requisite results are achieved within the stipulated timeframe and also get necessary feedback about the status of work and implementation of various initiatives on the ground.
The Minister also directed that the service conditions of the field staff of the department should also be improved so that they could serve the people in a more professional manner and achieve tangible results on ground.
Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Jammu, Chief Engineer PDD, EM&RC Jammu, Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, Director School Education Jammu, Director Industries & Commerce, Director RDD and official of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.
0 Comment(s)