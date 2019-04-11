Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins polls: Imran

April 11, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

‘Kashmir central issue between Delhi, Islamabad’

Pakistan’s Premier Imran Khan has said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

He said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Khan said Kashmir was the central issue between the two countries.

“I never thought I would see what is happening in India right now. Muslim-ness is being attacked,” he said.

The prime minister said Indian Muslims he knew — who many years ago were happy about their situation in India — were now very worried by extreme Hindu nationalism.

“Modi, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is electioneering based on fear and nationalist feeling,” he said.

The PM noted that BJP’s pledge this week to propose stripping decades-old special rights from the people of Kashmir that prevents outsiders from buying property there is a major concern, though it could also be electioneering.

He said the Kashmir movement was a political struggle and there was no military solution.

Khan said that Pakistan was taking action against all militants groups including the JeM.

He said groups like the JeM were being disarmed under a serious drive to eliminate militancy from Pakistan.

"We have taken the religious schools of these groups under state control. It is first serious effort to disarm the militant outfits,” he said.

Khan said action was taken because it was important for the future of Pakistan. He also rejected the impression that Pakistan was compelled by the world to taken such an action. (Additional inputs from Agencies)

