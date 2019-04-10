About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan has said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

India will go to elections in seven phases beginning from Thursday.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

He said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Khan said Kashmir was the central issue between the two countries.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Khan has said that Pakistan was taking action against all militants groups including the JeM.

Khan said that groups like the JeM were being disarmed under a serious drive to eliminate militancy from Pakistan.

"We have taken the religious schools of these groups under state control. It is first serious effort to disarm the militant outfits, he said.

Khan said action was taken because it was important for the future of Pakistan.

He also rejected the impression that Pakistan was compelled by the world to taken such an action.

Latest News

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

              

Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan has said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

India will go to elections in seven phases beginning from Thursday.

"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.

He said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Khan said Kashmir was the central issue between the two countries.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Khan has said that Pakistan was taking action against all militants groups including the JeM.

Khan said that groups like the JeM were being disarmed under a serious drive to eliminate militancy from Pakistan.

"We have taken the religious schools of these groups under state control. It is first serious effort to disarm the militant outfits, he said.

Khan said action was taken because it was important for the future of Pakistan.

He also rejected the impression that Pakistan was compelled by the world to taken such an action.

News From Rising Kashmir

;