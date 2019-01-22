Beti Bachao Beti Padhao week commences

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 21:
A rally and a door-to-campaign held here Monday marked the beginning of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao week the Srinagar administration is observing to create awareness and sensitise the community about the need to promote empowerment of girls and reinforce gender equality.
The rally and the door-to-door campaign which marked the opening of the week-long awareness programme was flagged off from Gousia Hospital at Khanyar by Additional Deputy Commissioner KK Sidha.
Three different departments including Health, Education and ICDS were involved in different activities held as part of the opening day programme, which also included a television and radio talk show on health, nutrition and hygiene management by the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar.
The week-long programme from 21 to 26 January includes awareness rallies and programmes in all concerned zones of the district, mass pledge to empowerment and equal rights for females at government offices, banks and corporations, felicitation of parents of girl-children and female students and achievers, and special awareness television and radio broadcasts on a range of topics concerning females.
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme launched nationally in January 2015 is aimed at promoting gender equality and the significance of educating girls. It is targeted at improving the Child Sex Ratio through multi sectoral interventions. It is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.