DC visits self-defense camp for girls at SK Indoor Stadium
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tuesday visited the self-defense camp for girls at Indoor Stadium here set up as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao week the Srinagar administration is observing to create awareness and sensitise the community about the need to promote empowerment of girls and reinforce gender equality.
The DC inspected the arrangements made at the camp and interacted with the participants during the visit. Speaking on the occasion he said the district administration is committed to the empowerment of and equal opportunities for girls and said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao week is being observed with fervour across all zones of the district.
The self-defense camp coincided with a rally and a door-to-door campaign at Hazratbal as part of the activities on the second day of the week-long awareness programme.
Three different departments including Health, Education and ICDS are involved in different activities being held as part of the awareness programme which also includes television and radio talk shows.
The week-long programme from 21 to 26 January includes awareness rallies and programmes in all concerned zones of the district, mass pledge to empowerment and equal rights for females at government offices, banks and corporations, felicitation of new parents of girl-children and female students and achievers, and special awareness television and radio broadcasts on a range of topics concerning females.
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme launched nationally in January 2015 is aimed at promoting gender equality and the significance of educating girls. It is targeted at improving the Child Sex Ratio through multi-sectoral interventions. It is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.