Best mechanism in place for time-bound redressal of grievances: Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 01:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Friday said that a mechanism has been put in place for time bound redressal of the grievances projected by the people at the weekly public hearings.
As per an official, the Advisor was interacting with the public at the public grievance redressal camp here.
Chief Engineers of PHE, PDD, and Irrigation, Commissioner JMC, VC JDA, senior officers of Revenue, Relief and Divisional Administration were present at the camp, the official added.
Around 46 delegations and individuals met the Advisor and sought early redressal of their issues and grievances.
Sarpanchs of Block Khoon Udhampur raised several issues of public importance like construction of PMGSY Roads, augmentation of water supply and other issues.
A deputation of Simbal camp led by Sarpanch raised the issues of construction of road, augmentation of PDD infra and called for taking immediate steps for quick redressal of the same.
Ex-legislator Prem Lal raised several issues of his constituency especially expansion of the road networks.
Chairman Municipal Committee, Batote while interacting with the Advisor raised several issues related to R&B and PDD.
Deputation from Jadh, Akhnoor led by Sarpanch put forth issues regarding construction of road in the area while Sarpanchs from Haria Chack, and Kathua sought upgradation of power infrastructure.
A deputation of Kashmiri Migrants called for settling the issues of SRO 412 related to the PM’s package.
Residents of Billawar put forth the development issues of the area and Residents of Kupwara demanded construction of road in their area.
A deputation of Dachhan Kishtwar put forth the issues of affected people of Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power project and demanded adequate compensation for the families and preference to the local youth in the recruitment of jobs for the project.
A deputation of All J&K Chowkidar Association demanded increase in their honorarium.
A deputation of Christian Colony, Jammu raised several developmental issues of the area and demanded allotment of land for a new graveyard.
A deputation from Duroo-Shahabad demanded creation of a post of Additional Deputy Commissioner for the area besides a separate electric division.
Civil Society Rafiabad demanded creation of a separate Sub-Division for the area besides start of work on several roads proposed for the area under PMGSY.
Homeguard delegation demanded increase in honorarium besides regularization of their services.
A deputation of teachers appointed under Academic arrangements in various Polytechnics of the state raised the issue of regularization of their services besides salary enhancement.
A deputation from Mahore sought compensation to the owners of land acquired by the government besides augmentation of the PDD infrastructure in the area.
Several other delegations and individuals put-forth their issues pertaining to PHE, PWD, service related grievances, land compensation, revenue record, construction of roads and other related issues.
The Advisor said that all the genuine issues put forth will be followed by necessary action for redressal. He also laid emphasis on ensuring time-bound completion of various developmental initiatives.
He asked the concerned departments to comply to the directions given on-spot during the grievance redressal camp.