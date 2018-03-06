Beopar Mandal Nowshera calls on CCI President

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 05:
A deputation of Beopar Mandal Nowshera led by Subash Kapoor Monday called upon the Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Rakesh Gupta. The Chairman of Beopar Mandal Nowshera submitted a memorandum to CCI President explaining the logic behind their demand for creating ADC Office at Nowshera and Nowshera be announced as a border district.
The Chamber President after listening to all the facts stated by the visiting deputation assured them to take up the matter at the highest level in the government so that justice could be done. The Chamber President urges the government to take up the matter on priority basis as the bandh being observed in Nowshera for more than 15 days is resulting in huge economic loss and creating hardships for the common man. The Chamber of Commerce & Industry President also urged the government to collectively invite the representatives of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote so that a fair and just decision can be arrived at as soon as possible. The other office bearers present on the occasion include Sh. Manish Gupta, Secretary General and Sh. Gaurav Gupta, Secretary.
