Bengal Tourism Association honours Rouf Dar

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Association of Tourism Service Providers of Bengal has posthumously honoured brave tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar for saving lives of a Bengali couple in a boat capsizing incident on May 31, 2019 at River Lidder in Pahalgam.

Dar lost his life while managing to save all the passengers in the raft which was caught in the strong river currents.

Dar was awarded at the concluding day on Sunday of 3-day Bengal Tourism Fest held at Kolkata.

West Bengal Tribal Development Minister Rajib Banerji who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Fest handed over the trophy to Assistant Tourist Officer of Department of Tourism Kashmir Ahsan ul Haq and Patron Association of Kashmir Tour Operators Nazir Ahmad Mir.

Notably, the J&K Tourism Department participated in the Fest to project and promote the State's tourism potential among business leaders in the tourism industry.

The Fest attracted State Tourism Promotion Boards, destination management companies, travel and tour operators, MICE Operators, Online Travel Portals, Hotels, Resorts and Convention Centers to network and promote respective tourist destinations.