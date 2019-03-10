Benefits of online education

March 10, 2019 | Dr. Tasaduk Hussain Itoo

Online education has seen significant growth recently. It is one of the most important aspects in today’s education domain. Online education has taken away the limitations of sitting in a classroom for learning. It takes away the hindrances such as transportation, location, accessibility and cost.

Online education has revolutionised the way we look at education. India ranks second only behind the United States in terms of online enrollments, comprising of over 15 percent of students worldwide.

These students get access to some of the best courses around the world and get skilled in various domains. Many universities now offer distant online education bringing the best instructors and professors into the homes of students.

Online education comes with a number of benefits, which why it is attracting a number of students towards it.

Accessibility

One of the best things about the online education structure is that a student is not limited to a geographical location to attend a course; the fact that a student can pick a course from any country and, successfully, complete it in the comfort of their home makes these courses very popular.

You can pick the program of your dreams in traditional education, too, but that would involve traveling away from home, living in a completely unknown city, and struggling in an extremely competitive learning environment.

Cost effectiveness

Since these courses do not require students to physically attend the class, it is a cheaper alternative that enables people to learn at lower costs. While some people believe that online education is not as effective as traditional education systems, the truth is that these courses are just as affective and enable students to understand and learn the course in the right manner.

Quality

Getting educated from the best teachers without a limitation of space, time or money, gives it an undeniable edge over the traditional system of education. One thing is for sure. The future belongs to e-learning.

Authenticity

A number of people believe that an online degree does not hold as much value as a traditional degree, however this is not true. The degree holds just as much value and how you perform on the online course helps to shape your career.

Flexibility

The fact that a student gets to choose what, when, how much to study empowers him beyond measure. The variety of courses available on these platforms offers a huge canvas to the learner’s community.

Online education does not come with any restrictions and students from varied backgrounds can opt for these courses. Forget about attending classes for hours, sitting in an uncomfortable chair, and suffering from back pain by the end of the day. You will not be bound to physical class session when you opt for online education.

All lectures and needed materials are provided via online platforms, so you’ll easily access them from the comfort of your home. You will not take public transport to get to campus, you won’t have to spend money on gas for your car and you won’t have to get up early to get dressed for class. The list of conveniences goes on and on.

Affordability

The fact that online programs are cheaper when compared to the ones held in a traditional campus setting is enough to convince you to consider them. Any online courses are completely free of charge. Free courses don’t usually come with certificate of completion, but they are still more than useful for anyone who wants to learn from prestigious educators.

Huge scope

Owing to the steady economic growth and globalisation, education in India is no longer just a teacher talking to a bunch of students in a classroom. With more than 370 million internet users and hundreds of local as well as global business tycoons willing to invest in the future of education, online education in India has picked up pace.

In fact, the e-learning market in the country is estimated to be worth more than $3 billion.

Technological advancement in online education

A few years back information and communication technologies like virtual classrooms and online tutorials were introduced into the education system as a means to make quality education affordable and accessible to all.

The government launched various projects such as National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) on this front.

In such a scenario, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are seen as a tool that can address the challenges of learners in developing countries like India.

According to experts in the education sector, MOOC has emerged as a significant tool to combat employability skills challenge by providing free access to customized courses from best of the teachers and universities across the globe.

Moreover, many universities are now designing customized lectures and curriculum for MOOC platforms, which are freely available online. Riding on this wave, Oxford University too has launched a course on MOOC platform. Easy accessibility to the high-speed internet on mobile phones and an increase in demand for skilled workforce has acted as the prime factors.

Can MOOCs replace classroom learning?

MOOCs will not replace universities, but rather enhance the quality of education by incorporating blended learning. In future, education will be either blended or fully online. Pure face-to-face education will exist only in history books.

In blended classrooms, the on-campus university course can leverage the power of MOOCs to free up classroom time for interactive collaboration and discussion, testing and problem-solving.

This model creates better efficiencies in the classroom and can foster a better quality of education overall for the money.

Tail Piece

It can be undeniably said that the future belongs to online education. Online courses and degree programs are more convenient and cheaper than their counterparts in traditional education.

Those are the two main advantages of online learning that lead many students to opt for online platforms when they want to earn a degree or certificate.

The best thing about online learning is that you can learn in a relaxed manner even if you don’t want to get certified.

You only need passion for learning and a quick online search that will take you to the right course. From that point on, you will be the master of your own education.

