Beneficiaries asked to register for pension scheme

Budgam, February 26:
The eligible beneficiaries of District Budgam, who want to avail the benefits of the pension scheme of Employment Department, have been asked to get themselves registered in CSC/Khidmat Centers.
The beneficiaries need to bring with them Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number and cash amount of first installment and submit the same at CSC/Khidmat Centers for their registration. No other documents are required for the registration. It is further informed that only those persons who are in the age group of 18 to 40 years and having income less than 15000 per month are eligible to get themselves registered.