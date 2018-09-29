Bench Press, Dead Lift Championship on Sep 30

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Powerlifting Association (KPA) under the banner of All J&K State Powerlifting Association is organising second “Kashmir Bench Press & Dead Lift Championship" on 30 September 2018 at Hybrid Fitness Gym Jawaher Nagar Srinagar.
KPA, affiliated with Powerlifting India, said weighing will be conducted on same day from 9 am to 11am who competition starts at 11:30a.m.
All the first place holders will get selected for the state Bench Press Championship being held on 6 October to 7 October, 2018 at Jammu.