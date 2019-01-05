About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bemina tragedy: Bodies of 5 deceased family members being airlifted to Tanghdar

Published at January 05, 2019 01:34 PM 0Comment(s)1662views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
 
The district administration has decided to airlift bodies of five members of a family found dead in a recanted accommodation to their native village in Tangdhar Kupwara, closed after heavy snowfall since overnight. 
 
“Arranging their airlifting. Coffins being arranged and the bodies are being sent across Sadna Top,” GNS quoted Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as having said.  
 
Two minors were among five members of the family found dead inside their rented accommodation at Mansoor colony Bemina here  . 
 
The deceased include Khurshid Ahmad sheikh (45) son of Abdul Rashid, Reshma Jan wife of Abdul Rashid, Gulshan Jaan wife of Khurshid Ahmad, Faizan Ahmad Sheikh (8), Furqan Ahmad Sheikh (5), all residents of Batpora Tanghdar Kupwara.
