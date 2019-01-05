Bemina tragedy: Bodies of 5 deceased family members being airlifted to Tanghdar

Get - On the Play Store.
Air traffic was resumed on Saturday afternoon after remaining suspended from Srinagar International Airport since Friday afternoon due to poor visibility and snowfall.No flight could land or take off from the airport in the morning due to snow on runway and poor visibility, ...More
Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to constitute a bench for Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir issue, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded punishment to those who demolished the mosque.Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Presiden...More
The weather in Kashmir is likely to improve from tomorrow as Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted dry spell from January 6 till January 10. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, MeT told Rising Kashmir that on January 5 (today) there will be light snowfall in the late eve...More
The UN refugee agency has expressed regret over India's decision to repatriate a group of Rohingya to Myanmar, saying it has sought clarification from India on the circumstances under which the asylum seekers were sent back, voicing concern over the unconducive conditions fo...More
Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday morning. The bus was carrying children of DAV school Dadahu when the incident took place at Khadkuli, about 10 Km. from Dadahu. More
An amount of Rs 60.35 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of militancy-affected families of Bandipora in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.He said District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) on Friday cleared compensation of Rs 60.35 l...More
An amount of Rs 7.82 crore compensation has been sanctioned in favour of orchards who suffered losses during the untimely heavy snowfall in November 2018, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.According to the official, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Na...More
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed deep anguish and shock over the death of five residents of Tanghdar including two children aged 8 and 5 who have died due to asphyxiation at their rented...More
A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured in a gunfight with the militants at Aripal village of Tral in south Kashmir on Saturday. Reports said that a CRPF man was hit by a bullet during the gunfight. “He has been shifted to Army’s 92 bas...More
The exchange of gun between militants and forces has stopped at Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, while the local youth continued to clashes with forces near the site of gunfight. Reports said the firing between militants and forces s...More
A man slipped to deathwhen he wasclearing snow on the roof top of his house in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Ahmed of ward 4 in Bandipora town. Ahmad died after he fell down from the roof top of his house when h...More
The district administration has decided to airlift bodies of five members of a family found dead in a recanted accommodation to their native village in Tangdhar Kupwara, closed after heavy snowfall since overnight. “Arranging their airlifting. Coffins being arranged ...More
The UN refugee agency has expressed regret over India's decision to repatriate a group of Rohingya to Myanmar, saying it has sought clarification from India on the circumstances under which the asylum seekers were sent back, voicing concern over the unconducive conditions fo...More
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday urged the world community to fulfil its commitment and hold promised referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to twitter, Mirwaiz said that it has been 70 years since United Nations Security Council passed the reso...More
Several passengers were rescued by Beacon officials and police on Friday night after they were caught in heavy snowfall on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway at Ganiwan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. An official said that a rescue operation was launched after...More
Five members of a family from Tanghdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district died of suffocation last night at a rented accommodation at Bemina in Srinagar. A police official said that a family from Tangdar had come to Srinagar for medical treatment of a lady and had rent...More
A gunfight erupted between forces and militants at Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Police said that there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and forces in the area. “Area under cordon,” Kashmir zone police tweeted. ...More
Flight operations were suspended at Srinagar airport on Saturday due to poor visibility following a heavy snowfall in Kashmir. According to reports due to poor visibility and runway clearance problems, no flight landed or took off from Srinagar airport on Saturday morning. ...More
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday welcomed the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir during his interaction with Turkish president Reccip Tayyip Erdogan. “Welcome the statement of Pakistan's PM @ImranKhanPTI on Kashmir d...More
Turkey on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN resolutions, after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish stand appeared in a joint statement issued at the end of a two-day visit by Khan to Tu...More
Kashmir valley remained cut off on Saturday since Friday afternoon, due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, caused by moderate to heavy snowfall besides slippery road conditions. Meanwhile the road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley and the Mughal road, linki...More
Forces Saturday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Reports Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched CASO at Aripal after receiving input about presence of militants in the a...More
