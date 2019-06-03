Bemina residents complain of unhygienic potable water supply

June 03, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Urge PHE authorities to resolve matter on priority

The inhabitants of Bakshiabad, Shamsabad area of Bemina are up in arms against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for failing to repair the water pipelines in the locality, which according to them is gets mixed with the drainage water.

According to a group of locals there has been water leakage in the area since last seven days. “Ironically, the concerned department has failed to plug the leakage due to which drainage water is mixed with the drinking water,” they said.

Arsheed Iqbal, a local resident said that PHE has failed to look into the issue as the area is facing acute shortage of potable water from the past seven days.

“The water is yellowish in color and smell emanates from it. The contaminated water has put lives of people at risk,” Iqbal said adding that despite repeated pleas to authorities no action has been taken so far to address the issue.

He said many cases of gastroenteritis and other related infections are reported in the area. No official from the concerned PHE department has come to look into the matter, Iqbal alleged.

Another resident Mohammad Yousuf said people are being denied drinking water in Ramadan. “We are facing drinking water problem from last seven days but PHE department is not in a mood to repair the pipes. Women have to fetch water from the adjacent localities of the area, which is a shame for the government dreaming of smart cities,” he said.

The residents threatened to block the road if the issue is not resolved immediately.

Executive Engineer, PHE Master Plan, Mehraj-ud-Din told Rising Kashmir that the department has already sent a team and issue will be resolved soon.

“I have asked the concerned employees to resolve the issue on fast track basis,” he said.