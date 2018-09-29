Bemina residents aghast over lack of fire tender station

Department facing shortage of manpower: Deputy Director F&ES
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 28:
Residents of Bemina on the City outskirts Friday expressed resentment against the government’s failure to set up a fire and emergency services station in the area.
The residents said Bemina area has witnessed several fire incidents in the past as fire tenders could not reach the spots immediately and said despite many requests to the authorities nothing has changed on the ground.
Chairman of Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF), Syed Ali Safvi told Rising Kashmir that the residents are living on God’s mercy.
“Bemina area is congested and there are dozens of government offices but there is not a single fire tender station in the area,” Safvi said.
In 2018 alone, Bemina area has witnessed a dozen fire incidents damaging property worth lakhs, as fire tenders reach the spot late, he said.
He said last year a delegation of residents met the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at Budgam and apprised her of various problems confronting the area but nothing changed on the ground.
Another resident said the government had a proposal to set up a fire tendering station at Rakh-e-Arth colony but till date, it has remained on papers only.
“The nearest fire tender stations to Bemina are Batamaloo and Budgam but due to traffic congestion and distance they reach the area late,” he said adding Budgam is around 8 kilometers away from the area.
Residents said they are unable to understand as what the authorities are trying to do with them. They said government is giving them a ‘step motherly treatment’ and lack of fire tender facility may result in a disaster.
The residents have appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Director Fire and Emergency Services to look into the matter and pass necessary directions.
Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services, Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Shah said, “It is a fact but we are facing acute shortage of manpower at this stage. It is a biggest challenge for the department to set up additional stations in the city.”
However he assured that in near future they will set up new fire tender stations at many places in the summer capital to end ‘disparity.’
He added that out of 176 fire tender stations in Kashmir division only 100 have been sanctioned by the government, rest are run under an internal arrangement by the department.
