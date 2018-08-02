Bemina residents accuse Army of vandalizing houses, vehicles

Army says allegations not true
Army says allegations not true
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 01:
Inhabitants of Bemina Wednesday staged protest against the alleged highhandedness of Army and accused its men of damaging their vehicles and breaking windows panes of the residential houses in the area.
Residents told Rising Kashmir that controversy began when a truck driver allegedly jumped the signal at Bemina Bypass Wednesday afternoon and he was beaten mercilessly by Army personnel present there.
“Some people present on the spot intervened to save the driver which enraged the Army men and they damaged whatever came in their way,” they said.
Mohammad Umer, a local at Bemina said after the incident army personnel damaged the vehicles and window panes of the residential houses.
“We were helpless as they were throwing stones towards the houses and were seen damaging window panes too,” he said.
Another resident accused that his load carrier’s windowpanes were also smashed by the forces.
A two-minute video clip has also gone viral on social networking sites, in which some persons (not seen clearly) can be seen throwing stones towards the residential houses damaging window panes.
The residents appealed to Governor N N Vohra to look into the issue and order an inquiry.
“We will block Srinagar-Baramulla highway, if the Governor does not take notice of the incident and assure us that in future such incidents won’t be repeated,” they threatened.
However, Defense Spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia termed the allegations baseless.
“Our men have not vandalized any civilian property in the area,” the spokesman said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com