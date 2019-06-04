About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Bemina maternity & paediatrics hospital is now full-fledged children hospital

The government Tuesday ordered conversion of 200-bedded maternity and 300-bedded paediatrics hospital at Bemina in Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bedded paediatric hospital.

“Sanction is accorded to the conversion of whole complex of 200 bedded Maternity hospital and 300 bedded paediatrics hospital at Bemina Srinagar into a full fledged 500 bedded Children hospital," reads an order issued by the health and medical education department. 

 

(File picture) 

