Bemina locals accuse R&B Deptt of using substandard material in road restoration

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 18:
The residents of Shamsabad area of Bemina have expressed resentment against the Roads and Building (R&B) Department for using substandard material for road restoration in the area.
The inhabitants of sector 3 of Shamasabad, Bemina alleged that the road in their area has not been restored as per the construction standards. They alleged that the contractor has violated the norms to save his money.
According to residents, the contract for one kilometer road was Rs 6.64 lakh but only a little amount was spent on the road restoration.
Ali Mohammad, a local resident told Rising Kashmir that metalling was done up to 2 inches without rhyming and water curing.
He said JSB (small boulders) of 150 mm diameters should be used with extreme rolling followed by soiling of another 150 mm approximately but nothing was done properly except as a formality.
Another resident Habib-ul-lah Mir said from last two years, they went to different offices to get enough funds allocated for the road but after getting funds the contractor did not bother to repair the road properly.
Officials from the department were present during the restoration of road but they acted as mute spectators on the issue, he said.
Mir said after few months the condition of the road will be same as before as the contractor has put few inches of soiling which will be drained off by the rains during winters.
The residents have appealed Governor, Satyapal Malik and Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter so that the issue is resolved and the area gets a properly restored road connectivity.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com