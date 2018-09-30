Bemina Khomeini Chowk delegation meets Advisor, CS

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Sep 29:
A delegation of Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF) led by its chairman Syed Ali Safvi met advisor K Vijay Kumar here on Friday during a public darbar and apprised him of various problems facing Bemina Khomeini Chowk. Chief secretary, divisional commissioner Kashmir, and deputy commissioner Budgam were also present on the occasion.
The chairman BDWF told the advisor that they had demanded upgradation of government high school Bemina to the level of higher secondary, need for the robust drainage system, construction of community hall, public park and a stadium in the area during a similar public darbar convened by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti last year.
"The former chief minister had assured us that the demands will be taken care of, but till date, not a single demand has been fulfilled,” Safvi said.
“The government upgraded even those schools that were given adverse feasibility reports by the concerned department, but high school Bemina was not upgraded despite meeting all norms. This speaks volumes about the discrimination meted out to our area," Safvi told the meeting. He added the absence of higher secondary school in the area has adversely affected the student community and has led to the increase in drop-out rate of girl students which is worrisome and goes against the spirit of much-touted Beti Padawo Beti Bachao campaign.
The delegation also demanded robust drainage system in the area, saying that Bemina, being a low lying area, the roads often get waterlogged during heavy rains. They also demanded school for Rakh Arath colony, two kanals of state land and the separate building for PHC Bemina, community hall, public park, stadium, fire and emergency station, sumo service from Srinagar to Budgam via Bemina, segregation of power feeder for Khomeini Chowk from Rakh Arath receiving station. The delegation also demanded to bring Bemina canal under the flood management so that it is given due attention.