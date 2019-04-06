Bemina family seeks probe in woman’s death at SKIMS

April 06, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The grieved family of 23-year-old-woman, who died of blood transfusion reaction at SKIMS, Soura on Thursday, has demanded impartial probe into the incident and punishment to the culprits.

Mir Anjum, of Bemina, Srinagar was admitted to SKIMS on 31st March for constipation. She was given blood which caused transfusion reaction and deteriorated her condition.

Anjum battled for life for four days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she breathed her last on Thursday. Her family has demanded an impartial probe into her death.

“She died due to the negligence of doctors. Though the Institute constituted an inquiry committee and came up with a report, but we are not satisfied with the report, it is biased,” said Tawseef Ahmad, a relative of the deceased.

“It must be investigated thoroughly so that it doesn’t happen to any other patient. We won’t allow anyone to go for autopsy during the process of investigation,” he said.

As per the Anjum’s family, when they first inquired about the transfusion reaction, on 1st April, they were told by the doctors that it was “negligence of the concerned staff who transfused the blood.”

The grieved family demanded investigation into the matter and punishment to the erring staff on duty the day it happened.

Following the family’s allegations SKIMS had earlier constituted an inquiry committee which refuted the family claims of ‘medical negligence and mismatched blood transfusion.’

“It was a case of hepatic vein thrombosis (HVT). The patient was taken for evaluation. The committee confirmed that the blood was not mismatched. Her post-transfusion tests have cleared that,” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.

He said they suspect that the deceased suffered anaphylaxis reaction and such condition could be caused by any other cause. “There is no hit and trial method to investigate it.”

Due to Anjum’s death, the death toll due to blood transfusion reaction at SKIMS Soura, has risen to six in last one month with doctors criticizing the administration.

A doctor at the Institute suspected use of substandard equipment in the blood bank and during the transfusion process. “This has happened for the first time here,” he said.

The doctor said the department of blood transfusion and immunohematology was facing a dearth of skilled manpower and it has not been streamlined over the years.

“Once a patient suffers transfusion reaction, the patient develops multi-organ dysfunction and chances of survival are less if not treated on time,” he said.

After Anjum’s (now deceased) case came to light, the authorities at SKIMS ordered immediate replacement of the blood bags in its blood bank.

“We have issued immediate orders for the replacement of blood transfusion bags and reagents to avoid any such incident in future,” said an official.

The medicos at SKIMS accused the hospital administration of attempting to downplay the problem despite the fact that transfusion cases had been reported and caused deaths.

