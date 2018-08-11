Bemina delegation meets Advisor Ganai

SRINAGAR:
A delegation of Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF) led by its chairman Syed Ali Safvi called on advisor to Governot, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here and apprised him of various problems facing Bemina Khomeini Chowk area and sought their immediate redressal.
The delegation also handed over a 10-point memorandum of demands to the advisor. The demands include upgradation of high school and middle school to the level of higher secondary and high school respectively, construction of robust drainage system from Hyderia Colony to Hamdania Colony without further delay, setting up of fire and emergency service station in the area, school and ration store for Rakh Arath colony, improvement of HT/LT lines, installation of street lights and high-mast lights, quality improvement of facilities at PHC Bemina, construction of community hall, public park and stadium, segregation of power feeder for Khomeini Chowk from Rakh Arath receiving station. The delegation also sought immediate dredging of Bemina canal and construction of protection walls to prevent breaches.
The delegation also urged the advisor to direct the officials to take necessary measures for the smooth conduct of Muharram. The advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that their demands will be examined and resolved in due course of time.