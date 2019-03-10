Beijing helped defuse India-Pak tension: China FM

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing played a constructive role in defusing the recent tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India.

“China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint and prevent escalation,” Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

“China hopes Pakistan and India will replace confrontation with dialogue, settle a disagreement by goodwill and create a better future through cooperation.”

Responding to a question, Wang referred to Pakistan as “China’s iron brother” and said that China welcomes the willingness expressed by the two countries in recent days to de-escalate the situation and start talks.

He said Beijing suggested the two sides find out what happened and resolve the matter through dialogue, while fully respecting each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China hopes the two countries, which are neighbours and heirs to an ancient civilization, will get along, help each other and progress together,” Wang said.

“China also hopes Pakistan and India will transform the crisis into opportunity and meet each other halfway,” Wang said. “We advise both parties to quickly turn this page and seek a fundamental long-term improvement in their relations.”

