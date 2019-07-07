Beigh visits Naidyar, assures all help to locals

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the request of Falah-o-Behbood committee, Asif Ahmad Beigh, a councilor from Ward 62, Sunday visited Naidyar area in Rainawari to take stock of various sanitation problems people in the locality face on daily basis.

The locals apprised Beigh that despite several approaches to Srinagar Municipality Corporation, to repair the dilapidated lanes in the area, no officials paid any heed to their pleas.

The locals also raked up the issue of a want of separate dustbin in the area for the collection of cow dung.

After giving a patient hearing to people’s grievances, Beigh assured the committee, that all their problems would be taken care of on urgent basis.

President of Falah-o-Behbood Committee, Irshad Ahmad Bhat thanked the councilor for his time and promises he made to locals to address their genuine grievances in a time bound manner.