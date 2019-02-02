Beigh condoles demise of Muhammad Shafi Farooqi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh has condoled the demise of Muhammad Shafi Farooqi, maternal uncle of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and elder brother of Sartaj Madni.
Muhammad Shafi Farooqi breathed his last on Saturday in Srinagar after brief illness.
According to party spokesman, Muhammad Shafi Farooqi breathed his last on Saturday at SKIMS where he was undergoing treatment for the past few days.
On behalf of the entire party leadership, PDP Patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh condoled Farooqi’s demise and expressed solidarity with Begum Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti, Sartaj Madni and other members of the bereaved family.