About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Beigh condoles demise of Muhammad Shafi Farooqi

Published at February 02, 2019 05:07 PM 0Comment(s)570views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh has condoled the demise of Muhammad Shafi Farooqi, maternal uncle of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and elder brother of Sartaj Madni.

Muhammad Shafi Farooqi breathed his last on Saturday in Srinagar after brief illness.

According to party spokesman, Muhammad Shafi Farooqi breathed his last on Saturday at SKIMS where he was undergoing treatment for the past few days. 

On behalf of the entire party leadership, PDP Patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh condoled Farooqi’s demise and expressed solidarity with Begum Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti, Sartaj Madni and other members of the bereaved family.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top