June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Beigh appeals Hurriyat to play their role in ensuring smooth Amarnath Yatra

Senior leader and former Minister, Dr Mehboob Beigh has appealed to the Hurriyat leadership to rise to the occasion and play their part in ensuring that the Amarnath Yatra is conducted in an event-free and smooth manner.
In his statement he said, “We must ensure that the Yatra goes on in the smoothest possible manner and Kashmiriyat triumphs. We must not forget how, in 1996, Kashmiris helped the Yatris stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and Atal Bihari Vajpayee hailed us for it. We must not forget how Kashmiris queued-up to donate blood when the Yatra was attacked, we must not forget what Kashmiriyat means and stands for,” remarked Beigh.
Beigh suggested that the Hurriyat leadership should rise to the occasion and issue a statement asking everyone to desist from resorting to any kind of violence as people from all over the country embark on the yatra.
“When Mehbooba Mufti could successfully get the government of India to announce a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan, I am sure the Hurriyat leadership can play its part in ensuring a violence-free yatra and keep Kashmiriyat alive,” said Beigh. CNS




