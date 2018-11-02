Begin talks with militant leadership: AIP tells Daneshwar

Handwara:
AIP delegation led by party spokesman Advocate Maajid Banday on Thursday met New Delhi’s interlocutor to Kashmir, Daneshwar Sharma, in Handwara—urging him to begin talks with militant leadership.
In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson said that they delegation reiterated that there is no shortcut resolution to Kashmir dispute.
The delegation included Advocate Noor-ul-Shahbaz, Advocate Qasim, Molvi Shabir Rather besides others.
After the meeting party spokesman Advocate Majid Banday said “AIP’s stand on Kashmir dispute is crystal clear and it was made clear to interlocutor that Kashmir dispute is not about packages nor is a law and order issue but whatsoever is happening in Kashmir is a result of New Delhi’s history of broken promises.” “Kashmiris aren’t enemies of India neither agents of Pakistan or anyone else but they cannot be deprived of their fundamental right to decide their future.” He said that “New Delhi should not disgrace and dishonor its first ever Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who promised plebiscite.”
Party delegation made it clear to Sharma that he should not waste time in meeting every Tom Dick and Harry and must not dream of diluting the issue by crying that J&K is an issue of bad governance or law and order.