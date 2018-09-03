Begging: Profession or necessity

Umar Ali Dar
Begging also called (panhandling or mendicancy) is the practice of imploring others to grant a favour, often a gift of money, with little or no expectation of reciprocation.
Beggary is an age-old social phenomenon in India. In the medieval and earlier times begging was considered to be an acceptable occupation which was embraced within the traditional social structure.
This system of begging and alms-giving to mendicants and the poor is still widely practiced in India with over 400,000 beggars in 2015.
In contemporary India, beggars are often stigmatized as undeserving. People often believe that beggars are not destitute and instead call them professional beggars
So far, we came across numerous alike cases in many metropolitan cities within India, one Friday one such incident came across my way which astonished and amused me. We were going for Zuhr prayer with my colleagues at (Savitribia Phule Pune Uiversity); SPPU.
After finishing Friday prayer. We saw a bunch of young Kashmiri ladies well-dressed along with a fat figure lady. They were begging, till then it was ok with us and thought that they might have finical distress, for a moment we accepted and acknowledged and thought they have their own opinion and choice of thoughts, and freedom of speech, expression and acts.
We waited and tried to check out what was wrong with them. Sooner we come to know they were begging on pretext of Kashmir, being vandalized by floods; terrorisms etc. and all that swells our blood.
We made an enquiry and question them and start the argument and found they were cheaters and were telling the wrong tailed stories.
Indeed they ran away from the scene. These people are polluting the picture of Kashmir and get played by non-state actors.
Therefore, we make a sincere message to the people to please reach out to these people within your society, in and around your place, and help them to get out of this nuisance and stop them for doing wrong practices.
The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said:“Whoever begs from people so to accumulate more riches, he is asking for a live coal from hell, so let him ask for a lot or little,”(Ibn Majah 1838).
Shaykh ‘Abd al-‘Azeez ibn Baaz (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “If a person have enough to meet his needs weather it is from the salary of a job, or from trade, or income from some property set aside as a Waqf for his benefit by a relative, or real estate, or earning from a craft such as carpentry, black smith, or from farming and the like, it is haram for him to beg. But if person is compelled to do that, there is nothing wrong with him asking for as much as he needs. The same applies to one who incurs a debt in order to reconcile between people, or to spend on his family and children. There is nothing wrong with him asking for the help to pay off this debt”. Who had given charity and regretted giving it to rich man, “as for what you gave in charity to rich man, it has been accepted.”
Allah, may He be glorified and exalted does not burden any soul with more than it can bear and He does not oblige you to try to find out a person so that you can be absolutely certain. This is something that is not possible, or is too difficult.
If you think it most likely that this is the person who is entitled to Zakaah, then give to him and if it turns out that he is not one of those who are entitled to it, your zakaah is still acceptable, Praise be to Allah.
And when they are told, “Spend ye of (the bounties) with which Allah has provided you,” the unbelievers say to those who believe: “Shall we then feed those whom, if Allah had so willed, He would have fed, (Himself)? - Ye are in nothing but manifest error,” (Surah Ya Sin, 47).
