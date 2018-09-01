Begging business surges despite ban

Police doing its job wherever required: SSP Srinagar
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Aug 31:
Begging business taken a leap in Srinagar city despite blanket ban imposed on begging at public places. The number of beggars, mostly non-locals has surged considerably causing immense nuisance for the general public.
Despite orders to arrest the persons found soliciting alms in public, religious places, beggars hardly bother about and can be seen present in every nook and corner of the summer capital thus making begging a booming business.
In May 2018, District Magistrate Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah issued an order under DMS/PS/18/250-254, dated 23-05-2018 in which the DM directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar and SSP Budgam to implement the order in letter and spirit and report the number of such arrests on a daily basis.
After imposing a ban on begging there was a slight decrease in the number of beggars across the city as they were arrested on the spot from a number of places but within few weeks the situation has become the same as it was earlier.
Commuters are the major victims of begging and they are anguished over the number of beggars present in every nook and corner of the city making it difficult for them to even walk freely.
Ishfaq Rasool, a commuter at Jehangir Chowk said, “It has become a headache for commuters. Every now and then beggars surrounds us and ask for money. At times it is completely frustrating. We urge authorities to intervene once again and get rid of them.”
Ishfaq said that after imposing ban on begging the situation improved to some extent but now everything is the same as it was before the orders were issued.
“Authorities did take action and detained a number of beggars previously but it seems beggars are hardly bothered now as they roam and flock passersby easily,” he said.
Meanwhile, authorities told Rising Kashmir that ban is on and they take action wherever it is required.
Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar said, “We are working on it and wherever we feel need to take action we immediately do so keeping in view the general public.”
The SSP said they have passed the information to all Station House Officers (SHOs) to take necessary action in this regard.
“Basically we cannot arrest them or put them in jail. We require some designated places where they could be rehabilitated, all we can do is to push them to certain places and we do that,” he further said.
