Beggars annoy pregnant women at LD Hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 17:
Despite ban on begging in public places in Srinagar, the female beggars are making free entry to Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, which is annoying pregnant ladies.
Fareeda (name changed), a pregnant lady and her friend from Budgam reached the hospital on Wednesday they were astonished when two female beggars took hold of their hands.
“One female beggar asked me to stop and took hold of my hand. She told me ‘you will be having a baby boy, not a girl…Give me something I will pray for your relief,” said Fareeda.
She felt irritated and termed the rampant practice of beggars in the hospital absurd. The expecting mothers have to face the beggars each day at the largest maternity hospital.
“The twin beggars are seen at the hospital’s frontal gate and even ask pregnant ladies about their periods and their husbands, their jobs. Nobody cares about it. This must be stopped,” Fareeda said.
These beggars are there for a long time and follow patients’ especially pregnant ladies. Many women alleged that the beggars ask for money and astonishingly pat their baby bump.
“They pray for baby boys. Does it mean we do not need baby girls,” said Fareeda’s friend.
The attendants at the hospital are often agitated at the hospital and it witnesses heated arguments—which has become a routine.
“What can a pregnant lady do? They are helpless. Authorities must wake up and restrict their entry,” said, Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Karan Nagar, who accompanied his expecting wife.
“It has become an easy way to earn money for many. They even follow the ladies from the main gate to the outpatient department. This is ridiculous,” he said.
However, the Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said they are struggling to restrict the entry of beggars in the hospital.
“There is one female beggar. She is mentally retarded. We took her to the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) many times, but she came back. We will look into the matter,” he said.
Four months ago, the Srinagar District Administration banned begging at public places and had directed Police to strictly follow the order and arrest the violators, but nothing seems to be have been implemented on the ground till date.
