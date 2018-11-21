About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 21, 2018


Befitting reply

Dear Editor,

This is regarding talks on government formation between PDP, NC and Congress to keep the “communal forces” at bay. The three parties have reached the same conclusion but after lot of damage that has been done in Kashmir since 2015. The “unholy alliance” has taken its toll in Kashmir. We have seen only death and destruction in Kashmir after BJP’s entry in the state. It is time that regional parties give befitting reply to the communal and anti-Kashmir politics. The killings spree in Kashmir must end immediately and the regional parties must ensure that “stooges” are not elected to power again. This is the last chance for the regional parties. If they fail it, there is going to be no favour from people ever in Kashmir for them. Communal forces will lose everywhere, as everyone is fed up with them.

Malik Irshad 

