Beerwah shuts on first death anniversary of local youth

Budgam, July 21:

 Beerwah township of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district observed a complete shutdown on the first death anniversary of a local youth who was killed by army on this day last year.
Last year, army soldiers from 53 Rashtriya Rifles used live ammunition to disperse protesters in Beerwah that resulted in the death of a local youth Tanvir Ahmed Pala of Arwah village of the Budgam district.
Reports said that all the shops and business establishments remained shut while skeletal movement of transport was observed on roads.

