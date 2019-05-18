Bedtime blood pressure medication prevents heart attacks, strokes: DAK

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On World Hypertension Day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) said taking blood pressure, lowering medication at bedtime prevents heart attacks and strokes.

“If you take your blood pressure pill at bedtime, you have fewer chances of getting a heart attack or stroke,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Quoting a study, Dr Nisar said patients who took blood pressure pills at bedtime were one-third less likely to suffer from a heart attack or stroke than those who took pills in the morning.

“Blood pressure shows a 24-hour rhythm, higher during the day and lower during nighttime. However, people with high blood pressure do not exhibit this nighttime dip. This non-dipping increase the risk of heart attack and stroke,” he said.

"Sleep-time blood pressure is best reduced when medication is taken at bedtime," he added.

“Based on the study, it is time to reconsider the timing of your blood pressure medication,” Dr Nisar said.

“If you are taking only one pill, take it at nighttime. If you are taking more than one drug, then taking one of them at night before bed makes sense,” he said.

Dr Nisar said high blood pressure, also called hypertension is a silent killer and a modern epidemic and is the most important cause of preventable death.

“Many people don’t know they have high blood pressure. There are no symptoms and some people only find out after they suffer a heart attack or stroke,” he said.

“One of the problems is that less than half the people with hypertension have had their blood pressure measured and their condition diagnosed. Of those who have been diagnosed, less than half are treated – so this is an enormous health issue,” said Dr Nisar.

“Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is observed to raise awareness about high blood pressure among people and to encourage them to prevent and control this silent killer,” he said.