BEd students worried over delay in exams, declaration of results

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 13:
After the resentment of Under Graduate (UG) students for the delay in the end semester examinations, B. Ed students enrolled in the Distance Education of the University of Kashmir (KU) and other private colleges are also angry for their academic course of two years is incomplete even after three years.
The two year B. Ed course is rambling for the fourth year and the KU examination wing has not yet declared the results of the two semesters of the 2015-17 session.
Students of the KU perusing B. Ed courses through distance mode said that their degree is already delayed by one year. “We took admission in December 2015 and the degree was supposed to complete by the end of 2017 but despite the passing of almost three years now, we are yet to appear for the examination for the last two semesters,” a student said.
One of the students of the 2015-17 session, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We discussed this issue with the concerned authorities several times but they did not show any interest to solve this problem.”
B. Ed students of various private colleges affiliated with the KU said though they appeared in the examinations of 3rd and 4th semesters earlier in April this year; their results are also pending.
The students while narrating the ordeal said, “The candidates who took admission in other universities for the same course have already completed the degrees in 2017.” The students alleged that they were asked to register themselves for the second time.
“We are already registered in our respective colleges that are affiliated with the KU, but the concerned officials are asking us to get registered again for the second time, which is never done by any university anywhere in India,” a student complained.
The students who appeared in the examination of the last two semesters of their B. Ed course appeared in the entrance test for M. Ed offered by the Cluster University, Srinagar. However, due to the delay in the declaration of their B. Ed results, their entrance result and consequently admission in the Master's course is also pending. “By delaying the declaration of our results the authorities have jeopardized our carrier options,” a disgruntled student said.
Controller Examination KU, Farooq Ahmad said that the results of the last two semesters of the private college are un-declared because of the fee issue.
He said, “We will try to declare the results of the private colleges this week. We have also notified the date sheet for the distance education students and the examination is going to start from October 23.”
Talking about the delayed examinations of the regular and distance mode B. Ed students, Ahmad said, “2016 unrest and frequent requests and applications from students for postponing the examinations are the main reasons in delay of holding the examinations.”