About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

B.ed student found dead inside his car in Poonch

Published at January 03, 2019 12:20 PM 0Comment(s)1182views


B.ed student found dead inside his car in Poonch

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Body of a youth was found under suspicious conditions in Medhar area of Poonch district onThursday, officials said.

They said that soon after receiving the report, SHO Inayat Ahmad led a police party and reached the spot near a service station where the youth, a B.Ed student, was found on the driver’s seat of his maruti car.

The police had to break the vehicle window to pull out the youth, they said.

“He was found dead on driver’s seat and shifted to hospital where doctors confirmed him to be dead,” the sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Gorsi son of Abdul Rassaq Ardi Medhar. 

SHO Inayat Ahmad said that death seems suspicious and inquest proceedings have been imitated under 174 CrPC.

BMO Medhar Dr Pervaiz Ahmad said that post-mortem of the body has been completed and body was being handed over to the family for last rites.

As per family sources, the youth’s father works in Saudi Arabia. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top