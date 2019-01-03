B.ed student found dead inside his car in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Body of a youth was found under suspicious conditions in Medhar area of Poonch district onThursday, officials said.
They said that soon after receiving the report, SHO Inayat Ahmad led a police party and reached the spot near a service station where the youth, a B.Ed student, was found on the driver’s seat of his maruti car.
The police had to break the vehicle window to pull out the youth, they said.
“He was found dead on driver’s seat and shifted to hospital where doctors confirmed him to be dead,” the sources said.
The deceased has been identified as Imran Gorsi son of Abdul Rassaq Ardi Medhar.
SHO Inayat Ahmad said that death seems suspicious and inquest proceedings have been imitated under 174 CrPC.
BMO Medhar Dr Pervaiz Ahmad said that post-mortem of the body has been completed and body was being handed over to the family for last rites.
As per family sources, the youth’s father works in Saudi Arabia. (GNS)