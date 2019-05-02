About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Sania Shakeel

Beauty foods

Just spotted a popped-up monster on your face, or is it the fine lines that take your smile away. We spend so much of money in salons for that super glow in our skin; we want that hair fall to stop and lustrous locks to be back. It’s always our beauty that concerns us (especially females) the most. Well, the good news is that there is nothing to worry, as besides the world full of cosmetics and chemicals there are also some natural ways that Mother Nature has been kind to share with us.
Our diet plays a very important role in making what we look like, the healthier your diet the glossier your skin looks. Also the antioxidants and vitamins in various foods help us flush the toxins and clear the skin eventually.
So if you are looking for beauty tips while spending less, read the rest of the article.
Green tea
The very popular green tea has always come up with so many benefits. The polphenol antioxidant rich drink is a natural de-stress and detox agent. Just a couple of cups per day will make your skin glow in just few weeks. Green tea flushes the toxins out of your body and also speeds up your metabolism which means you might lose a few pounds, and voila! You enjoy a double treat.
Almonds
This “superfood” is rich in vitamin E, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, potassium, zinc and calcium which is a natural wrinkle fighter and helps in better memory, improves digestion and gradually helps to stop hair fall and regain hair growth.
Avacados
Agreed that this is an expensive one, but the nutty butter flavoured fruit is worth every penny spend on it. Loaded with potassium, vitamin E, and lecithin, it helps you retain moisture in your skin, so no more itchiness and dry skin. Applying avocado paste to your skin can make it super soft and help you reduce acne overtime.
Olive oil
Who on earth doesn’t like olive oil, the moisturising properties of olive oil makes it a must have. Include olive oil in your daily diet, as well as apply directly to your skin and scalp for better hair growth and glowing skin.
Fruits
You must have heard this a million times before, for clearer skin, you got to eat more fruits and veggies, well this is absolutely true, more of fibre in your diet helps you improve your bowel health and once your gut is clear and healthy, it directly reflects on your skin.
Lime, lemons, amla, oranges
All the citrus fruit family are rich sources of vitamin C, which is another important antioxidant that helps in collagen formation and your skin is glowing with health.
Honey
This age old wrinkle lifting magic potion is applied on skin to give a facelift, fight acne, inflammation. Also consumption of just half a teaspoon of honey will detoxify your gut, and speed up your metabolism.
Eggs
I am personally a big time fan of eggs, not only applying eggs helps you deal with hair fall and tightens up your skin pores, the rich source of protein helps you manage your weight.
These beauty foods help you to have glowing youthful skin, lustrous hair, and strong nails. What else are we looking for?
Stay healthy. Stay beautiful.
Author is a Diet Consultant and works as an Faculty in GCW, Srinagar)

 

 shakeel_sania@yahoo.com

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;