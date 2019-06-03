Beautiful Vale

June 03, 2019 | Dear Editor,

The idea of beautifying Kashmir vale, or Srinagar for that matter, has struck several governments. Nevertheless, such admirations as well as ambitions have been met with little success. It has been realized now that cosmetic changes do not last long. For example the floods take with them that facial sheen that governments have felt proud about. The dirt and dust in the streets of Srinagar have given it a bad name recently. If an honest survey is done, the city will be among the hazardous places in the region. People from outside the state used to visit the valley and beautiful city of Srinagar. But there is nothing of that sort now as the charm of the city has faded. Dirt and mud have choked the drains that already couldn’t do the job well. Luckily, in the middle of the city, hanging flower pots and lights survive, and if they don’t the administration makes sure to get them replaced on the occasion of Darbar Move – rest of those beautifying works grease and grime take. If the government is serious about beautifying Kashmir or Srinagar, it has to think of more than applying the face packs. The dust needs to be controlled at any cost. Most of the dust comes from construction works in the city, like construction of drains or building of bridges. Thousands of truckloads of mud and dirt are left behind and the constructing agency never finishes the job without leaving its sign. This is deplorable.

Rameez Ahmad