Beautification plan for Ganderbal town discussed

Published at December 16, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)387views


Ganderbal, December 15:

 District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla Saturday reviewed in detail the status of drainage system and beautification plan for Ganderbal town.

During the meeting, draft beautification plan, prepared by the R&B department was discussed. The plan includes drainage improvement, construction of footpaths, street lighting and lifting of utilities from Towheed Chowk to Beehama chowk.

During the discussion, the officials gave their suggestions regarding improvement of drainage, shifting of utilities and other related works for town beautification.

The DDC directed the concerned officials for preparing joint DPR for construction of footpaths, drainage and street lighting and submit the same to his office within 10 days for further submission to government to seek approval.

Among others, the meeting was attended Joint Director planning Ganderbal, Mohd Yaseen, Tehsildar Ganderbal, EO Municipal committee Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD and EM&RE Division Ganderbal.

