Beaten, tortured by Army, Budgam minor battles for life

May 28, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

A 14-year-old student from Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam is battling with severe head injury at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura after being beaten and tortured allegedly by Army last week.

Fazil Ahmad Malik was detained by Army’s 2-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) stationed in Daharmuna village alongwith four other youth at Soibugh on Friday following protests after Zakir Musa’s killing.

The youth, all underage, were taken to the Army camp, where they were beaten.

Fazil, as per his family, received severe head injury in Army custody.

“There was some stone pelting in the area after Friday prayers. He was held by Army. As we heard it, we went to the Army camp at 8 pm but they denied that Fazil was in their custody,” Fazil’s father Fayaz Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.

The family resides 2 kilometres away from the army camp.

“We were asked to come back on Saturday evening to Daharmuna camp. We went there and were informed that Fazil had been taken to HMT Army camp. We were surprised after listening this,” Fayaz said.

He said the family reached HMT camp, where Fazil was handed over to them at 9 pm on Saturday.

“When we saw him, he was unconscious and unable to talk. Blood was spilling out of his mouth. We suspected that he was critical. We were helpless at that time,” said Fayaz, who is a labour by profession.

Amid distress, the family took him to JVC Bemina where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

Fazil, an eighth standard student, has multiple head injuries, leg and arm injuries and baton scratches all over his body.

Since Saturday night, the boy is battling for life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SKIMS Soura, where he continues to be critical.

“The youth has severe head injury for which he was operated. He continues to be critical. He is on ventilator in the ICU,” Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told Rising Kashmir.

Fazil’s family demanded investigation into the matter.

“It is very unfortunate. On what basis he was hit in head, causing critical injuries to him. It should be probed as army had detained his son in presence of police,” Fayaz said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure said they have taken cognizance of the matter.

“An inquiry has been initiated. It is in preliminary stage as of now,” he said.

The cases of beating and torture by forces often go unreported in Kashmir as victims are fearful of reprisals.

On February 23 this year, a man from Rawalpora, Shopian was tortured and severely thrashed in Army custody.

