Bear mauls two in Tral

One critically injured shifted to Srinagar
Javid SofiTral:
A wild bear mauled two villagers in Shairabad Kandi village of Tral town of South Kashmir on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses told that Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh and Jalal-u- Din were injured in Shairabad on Saturday evening near their residence.
The injured were shifted to sub district hospital Tral, where from Tariq was referred to Srinagar.
The doctors at the hospital said that his face was seriously injured by the bear while as the other one had minor injury on thigh.