About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bear mauls two in Tral

Published at September 16, 2018 01:52 AM 0Comment(s)249views

One critically injured shifted to Srinagar 


Javid Sofi

Tral:

A wild bear mauled two villagers in Shairabad Kandi village of Tral town of South Kashmir on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses told that Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh and Jalal-u- Din were injured in Shairabad on Saturday evening near their residence.
The injured were shifted to sub district hospital Tral, where from Tariq was referred to Srinagar.
The doctors at the hospital said that his face was seriously injured by the bear while as the other one had minor injury on thigh.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top