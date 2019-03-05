Beacon starts snow clearance operation on Sonamarg road

A beacon official Tuesday said that it has started clearing snow on Gagangeer Sonamarg road which was closed for traffic in December last year due to accumulation of snow.

"The snow clearance operation was started on Tuesday From Gagangeer side," Beacon official told Rising Kashmir.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, have pressed into service sophisticated snow cutter into service to clear the snow accumulated on the road.

However, officials said snow clearance operation on 9-km from Gagangeer to Sonamarg was difficult due to accumulation of snow this year.

The officials said if weather permits, the snow clearance work will likely be completed by the end of this March.