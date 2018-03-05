About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Beacon official succumbs to injuries

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar::

 A beacon official who was injured in mud and snow slide when the agencies concerned were clearing the snow at Ferkiyaan top along the Kupwara-Keran road on Sunday, succumbed to injuries.
Amandeep Singh (belt no. 15588066 L) was evacuated in the unconscious state soon after he came under the mud and snow slide at Ferkiyaan Top in Keran sector. He was initially shifted to nearby military hospital where from he was referred to army’s 92 base hospitals Badamibagh Srinagar; however, on reaching Baramulla Singh succumbed to injuries.
A senior army officer confirmed the death of the driver of the bulldozer.
Earlier, the officer had told reporters that a group of beacon laborers of 109 RCC regiment presently attached with Army’s 268 brigade in Keran was pressed into service by authorities to clear snow along the Kupwara-Keran road.
'A bulldozer and at least twelve laborers were on job. Suddenly, a mud and snow slide occurred and the driver (of bulldozer) Amandeep Singh came under it," the officer had said.
He had said that the soldiers of the nearby brigade immediately started the rescue operation and evacuated the driver, who was in an unconscious state.
In the incident, all the 12 laborers had a miraculous escape.
The officer, meanwhile, ruled out the avalanche and had said: "it was actually a mud and snow slide which came at a time when the bulldozer was clearing the heap of snow along the road, and its upper side the slides occurred". (GNS)

