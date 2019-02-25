Be ready for L&O duty: Armed Police to its men

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 24:
The Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police has asked its men to stay in a state of readiness for their deployment for law and order duties.
The move comes a day after Government of India (GoI) ordered “urgent” deployment of additional 100 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPFs) in the valley.
In a latest communication, Additional Director General of Police (Armed) has asked the subordinate officers to keep available the manpower for their further deployment for law and order duties.
“All the manpower posted/ attached in your respective offices including pipe bands may be kept available and in a state of readiness for their further deployment for law and order duties at any short notice,” reads a communication from ADGP (Armed) sent to Inspectors General and deputy inspectors general of Armed /Indian Reserve Police of Jammu and Kashmir zones.
The directive, which has been marked as “most urgent”, asked commandants of Armed Police 9th and 12th battalions and IRP 14th Battalion to keep the manpower ready.
“They shall keep the manpower presently available with Estates Zewan and Channi Jammu in a state of readiness for their further deployment for law and order duties at any time,” reads the order.
The communication was also sent to all commandants of Armed and Indian Reserve Battalions besides superintendent of Police Armed Police Control Room Jammu/ Kashmir.
Additional Director General of Police (Armed), A K Choudhary said they have been asked to be alert but it has no linkage to any other development.
“Everybody has been asked to be alert. There is no linkage to anything. If the district police want any manpower, we will provide them,” said Choudhary, who has been transferred now and awaiting further posting in Police Headquarters.
Earlier, Minister of Home Affairs had yesterday ordered deployment of additional 100 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPF) in the valley to strengthen the law and order grid of forces in view of elections ahead.
The fresh deployment of 100 coys of CAPFs includes 45 CRPF, 35 BSF and 10 each of SSB and ITBP. The paramilitary forces are being rushed to the valley following the requisition by the State administration.
According to sources the induction of troops has already begun and it might take few days to complete the process.
javid@risingkashmir.com