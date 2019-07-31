Be prompt in solving people’s issues: Khan to officials

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor the Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday asked the officials to be prompt in resolving the issues faced by the people of the state.

As per an official, he said this as he met several delegations who projected their issues and demands, while seeking his intervention for early redressal of the same.

The members of visiting delegation also greeted him for his appointment as new Advisor to the Governor.

A delegation of Dogra Jammu Sangathan, J&K Athletic Association, Teachers’ Association, Sarpanchs of different villages besides several individuals met the Advisor and raised the issues of public importance. They also congratulated him on his appointment, the official added.

The Dogra Jammu Sangathan, delegation, led by its chairman Amit Kappor raised the issue of regulation of fee structure of private schools by the government. The delegation members including parents of the students called for framing an effective policy in this regard.

A delegation of J&K Athletic Association led by Dr. Ashutosh Sharma welcomed the Advisor and discussed several issues pertaining to the development of sports activities in the state.

Representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions, including Sarpnachs also met the Advisor and sought his support in strengthening the newly elected grassroot level democratic institutions.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Khan also interacted with Sikh religious leader Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib and representatives of various organisations of the community to discuss the issues of public importance, here the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant congratulated Farooq Khan on his appointment as Advisor to Governor and said that this is a great opportunity for him to serve people of state and India. “ Khan can do a lot more to serve mankind and for the betterment of downtrodden and poor people” he added.

The Advisor appreciated the role of Sikh community in the development of country and in the state. Khan assured that he will take all possible steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make his best effort to come up to their expectations.

He said that administration is organizing various functions in the state regarding 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak and details of the programme will be announced soon.

Responding to a demand regarding prevention of drug smuggling, the advisor said that narco-terrorism is the biggest challenge and assured that all possible steps would be taken to curb the menace adding that strict action will be taken against the people involved in drug peddling.

On the occasion, Mahant Manjit Singh presented a shawl to Advisor Farooq Khan.

Khan also met representatives of several Sikh organizations, Corporators, Sarpanchs of various villages, Vegetable and Fruit Association, J&K Transport Association, retired government officers and many others.

Besides a huge number of gathering, Former President State Gurudwara Prabandhak Board S. Sudershan Singh Wazir, President Shrimoni Akali Dal (JK) S. Darbinder Singh, Chief Organizer Shrimoni Akali Dal S. Mohinder Singh, President Vegetable and Fruit Association S. Surinder Singh Kala and President J&K Transport Association S. Gajan Singh were prominent among others who were present on the occasion, the official added.