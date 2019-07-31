About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Be prompt in solving people’s issues: Khan to officials

 Advisor the Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday asked the officials to be prompt in resolving the issues faced by the people of the state.
As per an official, he said this as he met several delegations who projected their issues and demands, while seeking his intervention for early redressal of the same.
The members of visiting delegation also greeted him for his appointment as new Advisor to the Governor.
A delegation of Dogra Jammu Sangathan, J&K Athletic Association, Teachers’ Association, Sarpanchs of different villages besides several individuals met the Advisor and raised the issues of public importance. They also congratulated him on his appointment, the official added.
The Dogra Jammu Sangathan, delegation, led by its chairman Amit Kappor raised the issue of regulation of fee structure of private schools by the government. The delegation members including parents of the students called for framing an effective policy in this regard.
A delegation of J&K Athletic Association led by Dr. Ashutosh Sharma welcomed the Advisor and discussed several issues pertaining to the development of sports activities in the state.
Representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions, including Sarpnachs also met the Advisor and sought his support in strengthening the newly elected grassroot level democratic institutions.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Khan also interacted with Sikh religious leader Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib and representatives of various organisations of the community to discuss the issues of public importance, here the other day.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahant congratulated Farooq Khan on his appointment as Advisor to Governor and said that this is a great opportunity for him to serve people of state and India. “ Khan can do a lot more to serve mankind and for the betterment of downtrodden and poor people” he added.
The Advisor appreciated the role of Sikh community in the development of country and in the state. Khan assured that he will take all possible steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make his best effort to come up to their expectations.
He said that administration is organizing various functions in the state regarding 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak and details of the programme will be announced soon.
Responding to a demand regarding prevention of drug smuggling, the advisor said that narco-terrorism is the biggest challenge and assured that all possible steps would be taken to curb the menace adding that strict action will be taken against the people involved in drug peddling.
On the occasion, Mahant Manjit Singh presented a shawl to Advisor Farooq Khan.
Khan also met representatives of several Sikh organizations, Corporators, Sarpanchs of various villages, Vegetable and Fruit Association, J&K Transport Association, retired government officers and many others.
Besides a huge number of gathering, Former President State Gurudwara Prabandhak Board S. Sudershan Singh Wazir, President Shrimoni Akali Dal (JK) S. Darbinder Singh, Chief Organizer Shrimoni Akali Dal S. Mohinder Singh, President Vegetable and Fruit Association S. Surinder Singh Kala and President J&K Transport Association S. Gajan Singh were prominent among others who were present on the occasion, the official added.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Jul 30 | Agencies
Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands CBI probe into

Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Jul 30 | Agencies
CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Guv admin must clear confusion over

Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Jul 30 | Noor ul Haq
Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

Jul 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Be prompt in solving people’s issues: Khan to officials

              

 Advisor the Governor Farooq Khan on Tuesday asked the officials to be prompt in resolving the issues faced by the people of the state.
As per an official, he said this as he met several delegations who projected their issues and demands, while seeking his intervention for early redressal of the same.
The members of visiting delegation also greeted him for his appointment as new Advisor to the Governor.
A delegation of Dogra Jammu Sangathan, J&K Athletic Association, Teachers’ Association, Sarpanchs of different villages besides several individuals met the Advisor and raised the issues of public importance. They also congratulated him on his appointment, the official added.
The Dogra Jammu Sangathan, delegation, led by its chairman Amit Kappor raised the issue of regulation of fee structure of private schools by the government. The delegation members including parents of the students called for framing an effective policy in this regard.
A delegation of J&K Athletic Association led by Dr. Ashutosh Sharma welcomed the Advisor and discussed several issues pertaining to the development of sports activities in the state.
Representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions, including Sarpnachs also met the Advisor and sought his support in strengthening the newly elected grassroot level democratic institutions.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Khan also interacted with Sikh religious leader Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib and representatives of various organisations of the community to discuss the issues of public importance, here the other day.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahant congratulated Farooq Khan on his appointment as Advisor to Governor and said that this is a great opportunity for him to serve people of state and India. “ Khan can do a lot more to serve mankind and for the betterment of downtrodden and poor people” he added.
The Advisor appreciated the role of Sikh community in the development of country and in the state. Khan assured that he will take all possible steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make his best effort to come up to their expectations.
He said that administration is organizing various functions in the state regarding 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak and details of the programme will be announced soon.
Responding to a demand regarding prevention of drug smuggling, the advisor said that narco-terrorism is the biggest challenge and assured that all possible steps would be taken to curb the menace adding that strict action will be taken against the people involved in drug peddling.
On the occasion, Mahant Manjit Singh presented a shawl to Advisor Farooq Khan.
Khan also met representatives of several Sikh organizations, Corporators, Sarpanchs of various villages, Vegetable and Fruit Association, J&K Transport Association, retired government officers and many others.
Besides a huge number of gathering, Former President State Gurudwara Prabandhak Board S. Sudershan Singh Wazir, President Shrimoni Akali Dal (JK) S. Darbinder Singh, Chief Organizer Shrimoni Akali Dal S. Mohinder Singh, President Vegetable and Fruit Association S. Surinder Singh Kala and President J&K Transport Association S. Gajan Singh were prominent among others who were present on the occasion, the official added.

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;