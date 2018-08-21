Be generous to families of martyrs on Eid-ul-Adha: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba Tuesday asked the people of Jammu Kashmir to be generous towards the families of the martyrs while being anxious towards those lodged in prisons on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
In a statement released to the press, LeT spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Ghazanwi quoted the outfit’s chief Mahmood Shah extending his Eid greetings to the people of the state.
"Another message of Eid ul Adha is to be gentle towards others," the statement read.
“Today, the Muslims are in oppression. To get rid of all the crisis, we need to sacrifice our wishes and ego. They (Muslims) have to obey Allah the way Ibrahim and Ismael obeyed. Allah sees the hearts of the believers as to how much they love their Lord, and what they can do for Allah,” the statement further read.
“Allah checks how much the Muslims follow the prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Islam is a complete code of conduct, and a believer is supposed to follow Islam in all aspects of life. This is how we can please the Lord of the Universe," the statement read while enunciating the message behind Eid-ul-Adha.